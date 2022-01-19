Regions Bank is the latest to cut overdraft fees to keep, attract customers

Jan. 19, 2022 9:35 AM ETRegions Financial Corporation (RF)COF, JPM, BAC, SOFIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Following similar actions by a number of other banks, Regions Bank (NYSE:RF) moves to reduce overdraft fees in a bid to hold onto existing customers and attract new ones.
  • The changes come as traditional banks face increased competition from neobanks and fintechs offering banking services. In fact, fintech SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) just received regulatory approval to become a national bank.
  • The company will eliminate fees to transfer money from linked accounts to cover overdrafts by the end of Q1 and it will no longer charge non-sufficient fund fees by the end of Q2 2022.
  • It's also reducing the number of paid overdraft item fees that can be charged per day on consumer banking accounts to three by the end of Q2.
  • By the end of Q3 2022, Regions (RF) plans to make consumers' paychecks available up to two days before their regular payday if their employer uses direct deposit.
  • Also, qualifying customers will be able to access up to $500 to cover short-term needs through a new, low-cost line of credit by the end of Q3.
  • Separately, the Regions Now Savings account option comes with no monthly fee and no minimum balance requirement.
  • Regions Financial (RF) stock rises 0.5% in early Wednesday trading.
  • Earlier this month, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) reduced its overdraft fees, as did JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Capital One (NYSE:COF) in December.
