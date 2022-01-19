DigitalBridge's DataBank to acquire Houston-Area four data centers from CyrusOne

Jan. 19, 2022 9:35 AM ETDigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • DigitalBridge's (NYSE:DBRG) portfolio company DataBank agreed to acquire four existing data centers in the Houston, Texas metro area from CyrusOne, a premier global data center REIT, for $670M.
  • DataBank provides enterprise-class colocation, interconnection and managed cloud services.
  • The new facilities will make DataBank as the largest independent data center provider in Houston and will also add a roster of blue-chip customers from the area's fast-growing healthcare, financial, energy, media and software sectors.
  • The transaction is being funded by an investor group led by DigitalBridge, DataBank’s controlling shareholder; DigitalBridge is investing $80M from its balance sheet to maintain its 20% ownership position in DataBank.
  • The 3Q21 annualized run-rate cash NOI represented by these acquired properties, including certain future contracted lease payments, total $34.8M, and the acquisition includes 100% ownership of the underlying real estate.
  • Transaction is expected to close late in 1Q22.
