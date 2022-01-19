Ginkgo Bioworks acquires Boston-based testing provider Project Beacon COVID-19
Jan. 19, 2022 9:37 AM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) acquired Project Beacon COVID-19 LLC, a Boston-based social benefit organization focused on helping to increase the capacity and affordability of COVID-19 testing.
- Under the terms of the deal, Ginkgo acquired Project Beacon's assets and will assume responsibility for ongoing operations, providing COVID-19 monitoring tools to communities in Massachusetts and other areas.
- Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health initiative Concentric will integrate Project Beacon's partner and customer relationships, digital platform, and several key personnel into its broader efforts.