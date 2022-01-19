Vivos gains in response to outperformance in sleep apnea tests
Jan. 19, 2022 9:37 AM ETVivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Nano-cap med-tech firm, Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS +32.5%) is trading higher after announcing a sharp increase in the total number of SleepImage Home Sleep Apnea Tests (HST) given across its network of Vivos trained dentists.
- HSTs used in Vivos Integrated Practices or VIPs rose 18 times in Q4 2021 from the prior-year period, the company said.
- In addition, the total number of VIPs administering HSTs and the average number of HSTs being administered per VIP increased by 5.7 times and three times, respectively.
- Given the dramatic performance, Vivos (NASDAQ:VVOS) has renegotiated its commercial agreement with SleepImage.
- Under the revised revenue model, “Vivos will lease out the SleepImage ring recorders to Vivos trained dentists at a fixed price that includes a full month’s worth of diagnostic sleep test reports,” the company said.
