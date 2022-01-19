EuroDry buys 2014-built M/V Molyvos Luck drybulk vessel

Jan. 19, 2022 9:39 AM ETEuroDry Ltd. (EDRY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) is adding a 57,924 dwt drybulk vessel to its fleet.
  • The 2014-built M/V Molyvos Luck is being acquired for $21.2M and will be delivered by the end of January 2022. The acquisition will be initially financed by the company’s own funds; a bank loan will be arranged to partly fund the acquisition after the purchase is completed.
  • The vessel was majority owned by an un-affiliated third party and has been managed by Eurobulk, also the manager of majority of EuroDry's vessels.
  • EuroDry will assume the existing charter of the vessel at $13,250/day until April 2022.
  • EuroDry looks primed to initiate a dividend which would be a boon to the share price, says a recent bullish analysis published on SA.
