Ford recalls 200K cars to fix faulty brake lights
Jan. 19, 2022 9:40 AM ET
- Ford (NYSE:F) is recalling about 200K cars in the U.S. to fix an issue that is obstructing the brake lights from turning off.
- The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs. All were sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii.
- Dealers will replace brake and clutch pedal bumpers.
- Owners to be notified by mail starting March 3.
