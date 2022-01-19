Missfresh announces strategic partnership with Chinese seasoning brand Totole
Jan. 19, 2022 9:40 AM ETMFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) announces a strategic partnership with Totole, a seasoning brand in China.
- MF will facilitate Totole's go-to-market plan for its prepacked seasoning blends through a series of joint promotions for 2022.
- Totole entered a direct supply partnership with MF in July 2021.
- MF and Totole set up joint promotion centers on Totole's prepacked seasoning blends such as mapo tofu sauce and abalone and oyster sauce.
- Later in 2022, Missfresh and Totole plan to launch promotions for products such as sweet and sour spareribs sauce, as well as explore opportunities for brand partnerships, such as the sharing of customized recipes on Missfresh's platform.