Evofem Biosciences jumps 7% on record prelim net sales and Phexxi prescriptions in Q421

Jan. 19, 2022 9:44 AM ETEvofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) jumps 7% on achieving 4Q preliminary net product sales of $3.5M(consensus of $2.90M) , more than double Q3 net product sales.
  • 39,121 boxes of Phexxi were dispensed, up 81% from Q3.
  • 32,386 Phexxi total prescriptions (TRx) were filled, up 69% from Q3.
  • 22,659 new patients started Phexxi, up 56% from Q3.
  • Refill volumes continued to increase as a percentage of TRx, reaching 37% in December 2021.
  • Reduced net cash burn rate to approximately $17M in 4Q21 versus $32M in Q3.
  • The company raised $5 million of non-dilutive capital in January 2022 to continue funding Evofem's pivotal Phase 3 trial in STI prevention, and other ongoing initiatives.
