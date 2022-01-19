Evofem Biosciences jumps 7% on record prelim net sales and Phexxi prescriptions in Q421
Jan. 19, 2022 9:44 AM ETEvofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) jumps 7% on achieving 4Q preliminary net product sales of $3.5M(consensus of $2.90M) , more than double Q3 net product sales.
- 39,121 boxes of Phexxi were dispensed, up 81% from Q3.
- 32,386 Phexxi total prescriptions (TRx) were filled, up 69% from Q3.
- 22,659 new patients started Phexxi, up 56% from Q3.
- Refill volumes continued to increase as a percentage of TRx, reaching 37% in December 2021.
- Reduced net cash burn rate to approximately $17M in 4Q21 versus $32M in Q3.
- The company raised $5 million of non-dilutive capital in January 2022 to continue funding Evofem's pivotal Phase 3 trial in STI prevention, and other ongoing initiatives.