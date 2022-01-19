Arcimoto and Adventure Center to begin FUV rentals to Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Jan. 19, 2022 9:49 AM ETArcimoto, Inc. (FUV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Arcimoto (FUV -0.1%) and Adventure Center, the premier adventure rental company in South Florida, announced that they will begin renting Arcimoto Fun Utility Vehicles in Fort Lauderdale beginning in Feb. 2022.
- This partnership continues to build upon Arcimoto’s destination rental strategy, driving revenue/vehicle built, as well as brand awareness as happy customers cruise FUVs up A1A, and beyond.
- Adventure Center is the seventh planned Arcimoto rental location, with rentals also available in San Francisco, San Diego, Santa Monica, Key West, Marco Island, Florida, and Eugene, Oregon.
- “We just took delivery of our FUV fleet, and even before our first rental they are already generating incredible interest from tourists and locals alike,” said Brian Freedman, Founder of Adventure Center.