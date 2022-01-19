JPMorgan Chase, Instacart, Mastercard team up to launch credit card

Jan. 19, 2022 9:49 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), MA, ICARTBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Mastercard Credit Card

jbk_photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) U.S. consumer and commercial banking unit Chase expands it existing partnership with grocery platform Instacart (ICART) to make Chase the exclusive issuer of Instacart's first credit card.
  • Mastercard (NYSE:MA) will become the exclusive payments network for the new offering, the company says.
  • The new Instacart Mastercard credit card will allow customers to earn accelerated points on purchase across the Instacart (ICART) marketplace, which includes more than 700 national, regional and local grocers and retailers.
  • The card is expected to launch in 2022 and will also offer a number of other benefits, perks and savings.
  • Previously, (April 27, 2021) Mastercard partnered with Gemini for a cryptocurrency rewards credit card.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.