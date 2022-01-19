JPMorgan Chase, Instacart, Mastercard team up to launch credit card
Jan. 19, 2022 9:49 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), MA, ICARTBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) U.S. consumer and commercial banking unit Chase expands it existing partnership with grocery platform Instacart (ICART) to make Chase the exclusive issuer of Instacart's first credit card.
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) will become the exclusive payments network for the new offering, the company says.
- The new Instacart Mastercard credit card will allow customers to earn accelerated points on purchase across the Instacart (ICART) marketplace, which includes more than 700 national, regional and local grocers and retailers.
- The card is expected to launch in 2022 and will also offer a number of other benefits, perks and savings.
