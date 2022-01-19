Alibaba price target cut at Raymond James, citing slowing e-commerce growth

China-Based Internet Company Alibaba Debuts On New York Stock Exchange

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

  • Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) bore the brunt of some negative commentary on Wall Street, as investment firm Raymond James cut its price target, citing slowing Chinese e-commerce growth in the December quarter.
  • Analyst Aaron Kessler lowered his price target to $200, down from $220, noting that the slowing growth, along with a "softer near-term environment" due to the pandemic, slowing real estate market and supply chain issues are likely to hamper earnings estimates.
  • "Due to slowing eCommerce growth in China as well as continued impact from the pandemic, we are lowering our December quarter and FY22 and FY23 estimates," Kessler wrote in a note to clients.
  • "We now estimate 0% growth for China Retail Marketplaces (e.g. Taobao/Tmall) vs. our prior 3% y/y estimate. We also lower our FY22/FY23 China Retail Marketplace growth estimates to 4%/6% (from 6%/8%)."
  • Nonetheless, Kessler kept the outperform rating on the stock, highlighting some long-term events that keep him positive on shares.
  • Kessler noted Alibaba (BABA) is likely to be the biggest winner from "solid long-term growth" in China's e-commerce market and combined with an increase take rate and expected growth in areas like cloud, international and local and an attractive valuation, Alibaba (BABA) shares are likely to outperform.
  • Alibaba (BABA) shares are down slightly in early Wednesday trading to $128.35.
  • Separately on Wednesday, the Chinese government denied a report that internet companies would need approval to make investments, which may have weighed on sentiment of its big tech companies, including Alibaba (BABA).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.