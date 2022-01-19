Alibaba price target cut at Raymond James, citing slowing e-commerce growth
Jan. 19, 2022 9:53 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) bore the brunt of some negative commentary on Wall Street, as investment firm Raymond James cut its price target, citing slowing Chinese e-commerce growth in the December quarter.
- Analyst Aaron Kessler lowered his price target to $200, down from $220, noting that the slowing growth, along with a "softer near-term environment" due to the pandemic, slowing real estate market and supply chain issues are likely to hamper earnings estimates.
- "Due to slowing eCommerce growth in China as well as continued impact from the pandemic, we are lowering our December quarter and FY22 and FY23 estimates," Kessler wrote in a note to clients.
- "We now estimate 0% growth for China Retail Marketplaces (e.g. Taobao/Tmall) vs. our prior 3% y/y estimate. We also lower our FY22/FY23 China Retail Marketplace growth estimates to 4%/6% (from 6%/8%)."
- Nonetheless, Kessler kept the outperform rating on the stock, highlighting some long-term events that keep him positive on shares.
- Kessler noted Alibaba (BABA) is likely to be the biggest winner from "solid long-term growth" in China's e-commerce market and combined with an increase take rate and expected growth in areas like cloud, international and local and an attractive valuation, Alibaba (BABA) shares are likely to outperform.
- Alibaba (BABA) shares are down slightly in early Wednesday trading to $128.35.
- Separately on Wednesday, the Chinese government denied a report that internet companies would need approval to make investments, which may have weighed on sentiment of its big tech companies, including Alibaba (BABA).