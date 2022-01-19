Algernon Pharmaceuticals files for phase 1 DMT stroke study approval in UK

Jan. 19, 2022 9:53 AM ETAlgernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGNPF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF +1.3%) filed a combined Clinical Trials of Investigational Medicinal Products and Ethics Approval application, with the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for a phase AP-188 (N,N-dimethyltryptamine or DMT) stroke study.
  • The company said DMT is a known psychedelic compound and the main focus of the phase 1 DMT study is to investigate prolonged intravenous infusion of DMT, for durations which have never been clinically studied.
  • The company added that up to 96 healthy volunteers will be enrolled across the two parts of the study which will include both psychedelic experienced and psychedelic naïve patients.
  • The resulting data generated will help the company to plan both its phase 2 acute stroke and rehabilitation studies more effectively.
