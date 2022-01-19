Tesla is on the road for 1.5M deliveries this year - Piper Sandler

  • Piper Sandler is constructive on Tesla (TSLA +1.0%) on the expectation that the new factories in Texas and Germany will help the automaker meet strong global demand.
  • The firm thinks the momentum that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) showed with its Q4 deliveries report will extend right into 2022 and now forecasts 1.53M deliveries for the year vs. a prior expectation for 1.38M. Tesla delivered 936,172 electric vehicles in 2021.
  • "We're also nudging our 2022 margin expectations higher, because with strong volume and a rising contribution from software, we suspect Tesla will continue exceeding profitability expectations," updates analyst Alexander Potter.
  • Potter and team are confident that Tesla’s market share is limited only by the company’s own production capacity even as more competing EVs come to the market.
  • Piper Sandler has an Overweight rating on TSLA and a price target of $1,300.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Tesla (TSLA) is Neutral, but the stock ranks 5th out of the 27 auto stocks with a rating.
