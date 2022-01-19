Imperial Oil pledges 30% cut in oil sands emission intensity by 2030
Jan. 19, 2022 9:55 AM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Imperial Oil (IMO +1.3%) unveils plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity from its oil sands operations by 30% by 2030 compared with 2016 levels, and reaffirms its goal to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2050.
- The company says it plans to achieve its goals through implementation of newer technologies at its Cold Lake operation in Alberta, efficiency improvements at its facilities and the use of carbon capture and storage.
- Imperial says it remains on track to meet its previous Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity goal of a 10% cut at its operated oil sands facilities by year-end 2023.
- Exxon Mobil, Imperial's majority owner, pledged yesterday to cut net carbon emissions from its global operations to zero by 2050.