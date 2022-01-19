Americold Realty stock dips after double downgrade at BofA on inventory, labor
- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) stock declines 1.2% after BofA Securities analyst Joshua Dennerlein downgrades the REIT to Underperform from Buy due to a likely delay in cold storage chain inventory rebuild, labor pressures, and uncertainty over the direction the yet-to-be-named CEO will take.
- The analyst now expects cold storage inventory build to be a H2 2023 story vs. H2 2022; sees inventory levels continuing to fall in H1 2022.
- Expects Q4 results to show "signs that rates are climbing as COLD begins to push through price increases to offset wage increases." But due to ongoing inflationary pressure, Dennerlein sees additional labor pressures this year and assumes service margins "take another leg lower in 2022."
- Trims price target to $30 from $35; based on forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 1.8x applied to forward 2023 core EBITDA forecast of $609M.
- Recall that in November, Americold (COLD) ousted Fred Boehler as CEO without cause.
- For a contrasting view, SA contributor Obsidian Limited sees the cold storage REIT heating up after its shares were beaten down due to labor issues.