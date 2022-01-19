Eco Wave Power up 5% as stock readies to ring bell on Nasdaq

Jan. 19, 2022 10:01 AM ETEco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Small-cap, Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) jumps 5% as the company said it will hold its official bell ringing ceremony on Nasdaq on Thursday.
  • The stock began trading on July 1, 2021, under the symbol "WAVE."
  • After making its way through 175% surge right after its listing, the stock has mostly been trading below its initial public offering price of $8 per ADS.
  • That is, the stock has lost about 37% since listing.
  • The firm is developing technology for “wave energy conversion.” That’s a system that aims to convert ocean waves into electricity in a way similar to how wind turbines convert blowing winds into electric power.
  • As disclosed at the time of IPO filing, Eco Wave Power said "we do not expect to generate significant revenues from the sale of our products in the near future."
  • Earlier, Eco Wave Power Global reports Q3 results
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.