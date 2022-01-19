Eco Wave Power up 5% as stock readies to ring bell on Nasdaq
Jan. 19, 2022 10:01 AM ETEco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Small-cap, Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) jumps 5% as the company said it will hold its official bell ringing ceremony on Nasdaq on Thursday.
- The stock began trading on July 1, 2021, under the symbol "WAVE."
- After making its way through 175% surge right after its listing, the stock has mostly been trading below its initial public offering price of $8 per ADS.
- That is, the stock has lost about 37% since listing.
- The firm is developing technology for “wave energy conversion.” That’s a system that aims to convert ocean waves into electricity in a way similar to how wind turbines convert blowing winds into electric power.
- As disclosed at the time of IPO filing, Eco Wave Power said "we do not expect to generate significant revenues from the sale of our products in the near future."
