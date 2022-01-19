Bank First to acquire Denmark Bancshares for $119M
Jan. 19, 2022 10:06 AM ETBFCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Bank First (BFC -0.2%) will acquire Wisconsin-based Denmark Bancshares in a combined stock-and-cash transaction valued at ~$119M.
- Each Denmark shareholder will have the option to receive either $38.10 in cash per share or 0.5276 of BFC's share in exchange for each Denmark share.
The combined company will have total assets of ~$3.6B, loans of ~$2.7B and deposits of ~$3.2B.
The deal strengthens BFC's franchise through greater deposit market share in Northeast Wisconsin.
Denmark's customers will benefit from Bank First's 49.8% ownership of UFS, a bank technology outfitter that provides digital, core, cybersecurity, managed IT, and cloud services to banks in the Midwest.
Denmark's agricultural team will be essential as BFC continues to expand its presence in the agricultural banking sector.
The closing of the transaction is targeted to take place in early Q3 2022.