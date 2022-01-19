Genius Sports rallies after Credit Suisse points to NFL flywheel effect
Jan. 19, 2022 10:06 AM ETGenius Sports Limited (GENI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Genius Sports Limited (GENI +8.4%) shoots higher after Credit Suisse starts off coverage with an Outperform rating.
- Analyst Benjamin Chaiken and team point to potential upside to valuation with GENI trading below peers and other high-growth companies in the sports betting space.
- "We view GENI as an attractive way to gain leverage to the growth of global gaming revenue as well as the proliferation of in-game betting, which should drive upside to numbers," read the note.
- There is also strong conviction that the power of the GENI flywheel is underappreciated.
- "We believe the flywheel effect of GENI's NFL contract will lead to increased market share for GENI through the combination of the NFL's requirement of its betting partners (e.g., DKNG, BetMGM, etc.) to use official league data, GENI's six-year contract as the exclusive official NFL data provider, and GENI contract language that we think should set the company up to win future incremental business with Business to Consumer (B2C) sports betting partners."
- Seeking Alpha authors have been very positive on GENI, but the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is flashing Very Bearish.