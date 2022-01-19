BAE Systems bags $60M contract to expand onshore supply of microelectronics
Jan. 19, 2022 10:10 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) has secured a $60M contract to expand the domestic supply of state-of-the-art microelectronics technology for the U.S. government and aerospace community.
- The contract was awarded by the Army Contracting Command – Rock Island under the Cornerstone Other Transaction Authority.
- Under the contract, BAE Systems' FAST Labs research and development department will harness Intel's commercial foundry process to build a new design library that can be used to develop advanced, high-reliability microelectronics.
- In addition to working with Intel Foundry Services, BAE Systems will execute on this program through collaboration with a team composed of Cadence Design Systems, Carnegie Mellon University, Movellus, Reliable MicroSystems, and Sandia National Laboratories