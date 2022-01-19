BAE Systems bags $60M contract to expand onshore supply of microelectronics

Jan. 19, 2022 10:10 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) has secured a $60M contract to expand the domestic supply of state-of-the-art microelectronics technology for the U.S. government and aerospace community.
  • The contract was awarded by the Army Contracting Command – Rock Island under the Cornerstone Other Transaction Authority.
  • Under the contract, BAE Systems' FAST Labs research and development department will harness Intel's commercial foundry process to build a new design library that can be used to develop advanced, high-reliability microelectronics.
  • In addition to working with Intel Foundry Services, BAE Systems will execute on this program through collaboration with a team composed of Cadence Design Systems, Carnegie Mellon University, Movellus, Reliable MicroSystems, and Sandia National Laboratories
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.