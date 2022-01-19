AvePoint launches Confide virtual data room

Jan. 19, 2022 10:15 AM ETAvePoint, Inc. (AVPT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • AvePoint (AVPT +0.1%) has launched Confide, a virtual data room to help businesses manage sensitive data needs, and collaborate with greater confidence.
  • Confide is the only virtual data room fully integrated with Microsoft 365, and hosted on the end-user cloud tenant, providing optimal security and initiation efficiency.
  • “AvePoint has always aimed to improve IT operations, and as a result of empowering business leaders through Confide, we can reduce strain on IT teams and enable them to focus on other priorities.” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer.
  • As part of its commitment to helping businesses collaborate with confidence, AvePoint also launched Fly, its cloud migration product, as a SaaS solution.
