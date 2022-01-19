GSK science chief Barron leaving to join anti-aging startup reportedly backed by Bezos
Jan. 19, 2022 10:20 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)AMZN, PFE, RHHBY, ULBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -1.3%) Chief Scientific Officer Hal Barron is leaving the company to head Altos Labs, an anti-aging biotech company reportedly backed by several billionaires, including Amazon (AMZN -0.4%) founder Jeff Bezos.
- Barron takes the reins of Altos on Aug. 1.
- He will be replaced by GSK Senior Vice President, Medicinal Science and Technology Tony Wood. Wood joined GSK from Pfizer (PFE -1.0%) in 2017.
- Barron also joined GSK in 2017 and was brought in by CEO Emma Walmsley. He was previously chief medical officer at Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.1%) unit.
- The Financial Times reports that in 2020, Barron's salary was $11M, higher than Walmsley's $9.5M.
- Barron told the newspaper that during his tenure, GSK had "significantly improved the quality and strength of the pipeline and our overall R&D productivity."
- Altos Labs says its mission is to "restore cell health and resilience to reverse disease, injury, and the disabilities that can occur throughout life."
- A September 2021 MIT Technology Review article on Altos Labs says that besides Bezos, Russian-born billionaire Yuri Milner is also an investor.
- GSK recently rejected bids from Unilever (UL +6.4%) for its consumer health business.