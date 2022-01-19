GSK science chief Barron leaving to join anti-aging startup reportedly backed by Bezos

  • GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -1.3%) Chief Scientific Officer Hal Barron is leaving the company to head Altos Labs, an anti-aging biotech company reportedly backed by several billionaires, including Amazon (AMZN -0.4%) founder Jeff Bezos.
  • Barron takes the reins of Altos on Aug. 1.
  • He will be replaced by GSK Senior Vice President, Medicinal Science and Technology Tony Wood. Wood joined GSK from Pfizer (PFE -1.0%) in 2017.
  • Barron also joined GSK in 2017 and was brought in by CEO Emma Walmsley. He was previously chief medical officer at Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.1%) unit.
  • The Financial Times reports that in 2020, Barron's salary was $11M, higher than Walmsley's $9.5M.
  • Barron told the newspaper that during his tenure, GSK had "significantly improved the quality and strength of the pipeline and our overall R&D productivity."
  • Altos Labs says its mission is to "restore cell health and resilience to reverse disease, injury, and the disabilities that can occur throughout life."
  • A September 2021 MIT Technology Review article on Altos Labs says that besides Bezos, Russian-born billionaire Yuri Milner is also an investor.
  • GSK recently rejected bids from Unilever (UL +6.4%) for its consumer health business.
