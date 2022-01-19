ZoomInfo eyes London expansion, names compliance chief
Jan. 19, 2022 10:22 AM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- ZoomInfo (ZI +2.2%) says it has expanded London operations, with plans to relocate executives there and add personnel in sales and service.
- It's also named London-based Simon McDougall as its first chief compliance officer.
- The company will move some senior execs there this year and will expand sales/service locally and regionally, saying that's "instrumental" to the company's continued growth in the UK and mainland Europe.
- “In Q3 2021, the international business at ZoomInfo grew over 80% year over year while our investment in our data assets outside of North America also nearly doubled throughout the year,” says ZoomInfo founder/CEO Henry Schuck.
- McDougall has most recently served as deputy commissioner for the UK's Information Commissioner's Office.