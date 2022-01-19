Autodesk acquires cloud-based dailies platform Moxion
Jan. 19, 2022 10:23 AM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Autodesk (ADSK +2.0%) has acquired New Zealand-based dailies platform, Moxion.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction will have no material impact on Autodesk's Q4 and FY22 guidance presented on Nov. 23, 2021.
- Founded in 2015, Moxion has developed a studio-secure, cloud-based platform for digital dailies. The platform has been used by leading filmmakers on some of the world's most complex and challenging productions, including "The Matrix Resurrections," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "The Midnight Sky."
- The acquisition expands Autodesk's own cloud platform for Media and Entertainment upstream, moving beyond post-production into on-set production, bringing new users to Autodesk while helping better integrate processes across the entire content production chain.