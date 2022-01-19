Thor Industries shows off electric travel trailer and electric motorhome concepts

Jan. 19, 2022

  • Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) unveiled its strategy around the electrification of the RV industry at the Florida RV SuperShow today.
  • The company displayed new RV concepts, with an electric motorhome and an electric travel trailer in the spotlight.
  • Thor management says emerging technology was harnessed and used to co-develop "flexible, scalable and customizable" platforms on which its family of companies will build distinct products, providing a best-in-class RV user experience.
  • The travel trailer concept called eStream is built on Thor's exclusive high-voltage electric chassis. The eStream trailer is powered by a propriety system and is said to dramatically reduces loss of range for electric tow vehicles and improves gas mileage for traditional tow vehicles.
  • The motorhome concept is called the Thor Vision Vehicle and is built on an electric chassis co-developed with Roush. The TVV motorhome includes a number of unique elements designed to maximize chassis performance. Range extending technologies, including integrated fuel cell components, enable a range of up to 300 miles - well within the average non-stop travel distance of most RV users.
