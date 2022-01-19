B2Gold posts another year of record production

  • B2Gold (BTG +2.1%) reports record annual total gold production of 1.04M oz. for FY 2021, marking the 13th straight year of record annual total gold production.
  • FY 2021 consolidated gold production from B2GOld's three operating mines totaled 987.6K oz., near the top end of its revised guidance of 965K-995K oz., with consolidated gold revenues of $1.76B on sales of 981.4K oz.
  • B2Gold says its Masbate mine in the Philippines and Otjikoto mine in Namibia both achieved record annual gold production.
  • For Q4, gold production totaled 304.9K oz. and consolidated gold production from the company's three operating mines totaled 288.8K oz., with consolidated gold revenues of $526M on sales of 292.3K oz.
  • For FY 2022, B2Gold guides for production of 900K-1.05M oz. at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,010-$1,050/oz., with AISC higher than 2021 due mostly to higher budgeted prices for fuel, labor and factors attributable to the current inflationary environment.
  • The miner says it is planning "a year of aggressive exploration" in 2022 with a ~$65M budget, including a record $29M allocated to ongoing grassroots exploration programs.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Taylor Dart thinks 2022 will be a "much better year" for B2Gold and sees the stock as a low-risk way to gain gold exposure.
