Mastercard fined $43M by U.K. regulator for prepaid card cartel
Jan. 19, 2022
- The U.K.'s payments regulator fines five companies, including Mastercard (MA -0.8%), £33M (~$45M) for breaking the law by agreeing not to compete or poach each other's customers in the prepaid cards market in Great Britain.
- The prepaid cards in question were used by local authorities to distribute welfare payments to the homeless, victims of domestic abuse, and asylum seekers. All five companies settled and admitted breaking the law, the U.K.'s Payment Systems regulator said.
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was fined the most at £31.56M ($43M); Prepaid Financial services was fined £916,746; allpay, £28,553; Advanced Payment Solutions, £755,419, and Sulion, £572.
