Tight oil market could send oil above $100 this summer - Goldman Sachs analyst
Jan. 19, 2022 10:39 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Goldman Sachs analyst Jeff Currie characterized the oil market as "fundamentally tight," a fact that could lead crude to a price above $100 per barrel by the end of the summer.
- "Demand is above supply still. We still don't have adequate supply to cover this demand growth," the head of commodity research at Goldman told CNBC.
- In addition, Currie noted that the price of oil remains quite vulnerable to a spike, triggered by a geopolitical event, in large part because the system has very little slack to deal with a potential crisis.
- "The market is much more vulnerable today to those geopolitical risks than ever before, at least over this cycle, because inventories are so low," he said.
- "The very tight fundamentals make the market more exposed to these events," he added.
- Looking at potential ways to add supply to the market, Currie argued that Saudi Arabia and UAE represented the only major producers that could expand oil output beyond their pre-pandemic totals of January 2020.
- Currie clarified that Goldman's official targets call for oil prices of $96 this year and $105 next year. However, he predicts that crude will "breach $100" in the July-August timeframe.
