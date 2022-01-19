Tight oil market could send oil above $100 this summer - Goldman Sachs analyst

Jan. 19, 2022 10:39 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • Goldman Sachs analyst Jeff Currie characterized the oil market as "fundamentally tight," a fact that could lead crude to a price above $100 per barrel by the end of the summer.
  • "Demand is above supply still. We still don't have adequate supply to cover this demand growth," the head of commodity research at Goldman told CNBC.
  • In addition, Currie noted that the price of oil remains quite vulnerable to a spike, triggered by a geopolitical event, in large part because the system has very little slack to deal with a potential crisis.
  • "The market is much more vulnerable today to those geopolitical risks than ever before, at least over this cycle, because inventories are so low," he said.
  • "The very tight fundamentals make the market more exposed to these events," he added.
  • Looking at potential ways to add supply to the market, Currie argued that Saudi Arabia and UAE represented the only major producers that could expand oil output beyond their pre-pandemic totals of January 2020.
  • Currie clarified that Goldman's official targets call for oil prices of $96 this year and $105 next year. However, he predicts that crude will "breach $100" in the July-August timeframe.
  • For more on the state of the oil market, see how various stakeholders are reacting to a 7-year high in crude prices.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.