iPhone SE with 5G set to launch in April or May: report
Jan. 19, 2022 10:46 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is gearing up production of its oft-speculated iPhone SE with 5G, with the product likely unveiled in April or May, according to a new report.
- According to 9to5Mac, citing information from Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young, the Cupertino, California-based Apple is slated to start panel production this month, with phone production starting in March.
- Apple (AAPL) shares are fractionally lower in early Wednesday trading, at $169.72.
- Aesthetically, the new iPhone SE with 5G is expected to look very similar to the current model, sporting a 4.7-inch display, Home button and Touch ID.
- In addition to the iPhone SE with 5G, it's likely that Apple will also unveil a new iPad Air at the event and perhaps some new services, as it has done at past events held in the Spring.
