FuboTV adds FanView live info to Apple TV MultiView streaming
Jan. 19, 2022 10:42 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- FuboTV (FUBO -3.2%) has expanded its FanView feature into the popular MultiView option on Apple TV, adding more interactivity to its streaming experience for that large audience.
- The Multiview multiple-stream view on Apple TV can be combined with the company's FanView live stats and scores with a custom configuration starting today, the company says. That would allow users to watch up to two live sporting events at the same time with different FanView widgets placed alongside each video player.
- Those who don't want to enable FanView can continue to use MultiView to stream up to four channels simultaneously on Apple TV.
- “Live sports in particular perfectly lends itself to enhanced viewing experiences. We know our subscribers want to keep track of multiple games and leagues, and they want to engage with what they’re watching," says fuboTV Chief Product Officer Mike Berkley.
