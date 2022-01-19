Xilinx gains on report of status update for China's review of the AMD deal
Jan. 19, 2022 10:43 AM ET
- Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) rose 1% on a report that China's antitrust regulator is working on a sign-off procedure for Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) planned acquisition.
- The companies' remedy plan has been approved by the China's Stade Administration for Market Regulation ("SAMR"), according to traders, who cited a report that's circulating around this morning.
- Earlier this month Dealreporter said that China was speculated to be close to wrapping up Xilinx/AMD deal review. AMD late last month said the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 rather than last year as the parties have not yet secured all approvals.
