JPMorgan raises concerns about thematic ETF investing
Jan. 19, 2022 10:44 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)ICART, MABy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor1 Comment
- JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) says that thematic exchange traded fund investing is an expensive vehicle for investing in hot trending topics that tend to fall short of beating the market.
- Per Business Insider, JPMorgan said that thematic funds "are overall high beta, with a focus on future growth, but are also negative alpha, maybe as they pay high prices for 'hot' stocks and themes."
- JPM continued with: "High expenses and negative long-term alpha suggest the universe of thematic funds does not belong in one's strategic asset allocation."
- The financial institution is said to have investigated 1,000 different ranging thematic ETFs over the past 16 years and discovered that they underachieved global equity returns by 1.6%.
- Moreover, one of the critical elements in their underperformance is the high expense fees of many actively managed thematic funds. Some thematic investment fees can range from 0.50% to north of 1%.
- The explosion of thematic ETFs has taken the market by storm, made popular by Cathie Wood and others fund managers, as they offer investors unique opportunities to take advantage of specific isolated market segments.
- "In principle, there is nothing wrong with investing in views of a changing future, as we advised in many of our strategic notes. But one needs to be 'economical' with how one does this, selecting funds that charge no more than 1%," JPMorgan concluded.
- In other related news from JPM, they have recently teamed up with Instacart (ICART) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to launch a new credit card.