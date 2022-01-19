DeFi Technologies announces block token purchase in Wilder World
Jan. 19, 2022 10:44 AM ETDeFi Technologies Inc. (DEFTF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- DeFi Technologies (OTCPK:DEFTF +3.4%) made a block purchase of $WILD tokens, the native token of Wilder World, an immersive 5D Metaverse built on Ethereum, Unreal Engine 5 and open protocol ZERO.
- Wilder World platform is a decentralized ecosystem that includes DAOs, a token economy, a social platform, and a marketplace that connects artists, gamers, collectors, and crypto enthusiasts who can roam freely in multi-leveled, photorealistic, and mixed reality worlds.
- Since Wilder World's launch in Summer 2021, the ecosystem has generated $15M+ from NFT sales and the native token, $WILD, has peaked over 100x since its launch in May 2021.