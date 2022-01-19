U.S. home sales tick lower in December, but wrap up 2021 on strong note, report says
- Dec. 2021 U.S. home sales lose some steam in December, though still near record levels in the backdrop of diminishing inventory and rising home prices, according to RE/MAX National Housing Report.
- Home sales edge lower by 0.8% in December, but still post the second highest level for the month in the reports' history. This compares with the November-to-December average change for the five-year period from 2015-2019 at +3.5%, according to the report, which is based on 51 metro areas in the U.S.
- "December capped a fantastic year for home sales. After a busy 2020, we expected 2021 to be even better – and it was," said RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey. "Buyers shrugged off all sorts of potential obstacles – high prices, record-low inventory, stiff competition for available listings – and kept things rolling the entire year."
- Inventory dropped 23.6% in December and 33% Y/Y. Months' supply of 1.2 months is an all-time low.
- Meanwhile, the median sales price of $335K gains 1.4% M/M and 11.5% Y/Y.
- Home builder stocks: D R Horton (DHI -1.6%), KB Home (KBH -3.0%), PulteGroup (PHM +0.0%), Toll Brothers (TOL -2.9%), Lennar (LEN -2.0%) and Breazer Homes (BZH -2.3%).
