Rogers 5G expands to 8 new communities across Eastern Ontario

Jan. 19, 2022 10:48 AM ETRogers Communications Inc. (RCI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Rogers Communication (RCI -1.4%) extends its 5G network to reach across eight new cities and towns throughout Eastern Ontario.
  • The company notes it will build more than 300 new cellular towers and upgrade over 300 pre-existing sites by 2025.
  • This network expansion comes as a part of company's $300M between Rogers, the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, and Eastern Ontario Regional Network.
  • "Strong, reliable connectivity plays a critical role in Canadians’ daily lives, and Rogers is proud to bring next-generation wireless service to communities across Eastern Ontario," says Ted Woodhead, President, Eastern Ontario, Rogers Communications.
  • Earlier, Rogers to invest $200M to bring 100% pure fibre to New Brunswick
