International Energy Agency monthly update - oil markets in for another volatile year
Jan. 19, 2022 10:49 AM ETXOM, XLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor19 Comments
- The International Energy Agency, an agency created in 1974 to ensure the security of oil supplies, released its updated view of the oil market this morning - "If demand continues to grow strongly or supply disappoints, the low level of stocks and shrinking spare capacity mean that oil markets could be in for another volatile year in 2022."
- As oil prices hit multi-year highs, it would seem the IEA is a bit behind the curve.
- OECD stocks are back to 2014 levels; however, in 2014 oil demand sat at ~93mb/d, while the IEA is forecasting record oil demand in 2022 at 100mb/d.
- The IEA pegs OPEC+ spare capacity at 5mb/d currently, even as the group fails to meet monthly production increases of 400kb/d.
- Wrapping it all together, the IEA sees oil surpluses in Q1 2022 and going forward, a view shared by OPEC and the White House.
- (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE) (NYSE:XOM)
- With oil prices at multi-year highs, and the oil futures curve in steep steep backwardation, either the physical oil market has it wrong, or the agency forecasters are incorrect.