International Energy Agency monthly update - oil markets in for another volatile year

Jan. 19, 2022 10:49 AM ETXOM, XLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor19 Comments

Financial Concept

FREDERICA ABAN/iStock via Getty Images

  • The International Energy Agency, an agency created in 1974 to ensure the security of oil supplies, released its updated view of the oil market this morning - "If demand continues to grow strongly or supply disappoints, the low level of stocks and shrinking spare capacity mean that oil markets could be in for another volatile year in 2022."
  • As oil prices hit multi-year highs, it would seem the IEA is a bit behind the curve.
  • OECD stocks are back to 2014 levels; however, in 2014 oil demand sat at ~93mb/d, while the IEA is forecasting record oil demand in 2022 at 100mb/d.
  • The IEA pegs OPEC+ spare capacity at 5mb/d currently, even as the group fails to meet monthly production increases of 400kb/d.
  • Wrapping it all together, the IEA sees oil surpluses in Q1 2022 and going forward, a view shared by OPEC and the White House.
  • (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE) (NYSE:XOM)
  • With oil prices at multi-year highs, and the oil futures curve in steep steep backwardation, either the physical oil market has it wrong, or the agency forecasters are incorrect.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.