Procter & Gamble and peers rally as some earnings jitters on inflation impact fade

Jan. 19, 2022 10:49 AM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL), KMB, PGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Proctor And Gamble Report Strong Earnings As Cleaning Supplies In High Demand During Pandemic

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • Procter & Gamble (PG +4.4%) trades higher after impressing investors and analysts with guidance that was reaffirmed despite the cost pressures with wages, freight and commodities. The expectation for organic sales growth of 4% to 6% is also being seen as a highlight.
  • Jefferies thinks the P&G results are strong enough to bring in more buyers
  • Morgan Stanley (Overweight, price target $161): "Ultimately, similar to last quarter, we see PG's results as likely to be better than household products peers in a very challenging cost environment, with PG increasing its full year cost/FX guidance headwind by ~400 bps to EPS, but maintaining FY EPS guidance with a 150 bp raise in organic sales guidance."
  • Wells Fargo (Overweight, price target $180): "PG remains a quality defensive name with top-line momentum giving flex to deliver on profit expectations despite an unpredictable cost environment, making the name unique in our view, especially in a volatile market tape. FQ222 high level—sales strength balanced by higher costs."
  • P&G is back to where it traded about two weeks before some earnings jitters chipped away at the share price. Peers Kimberly-Clark (KMB +1.5%) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL +1.7%) are also higher on the day.
  • Dig further into P&G earnings report.
