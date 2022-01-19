Xenon draws buyout speculation after Zogenix deal
Jan. 19, 2022 10:51 AM ETXenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)ZGNX, TAK, OVIDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Dealreporter flags Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE +2.3%) as a potential acquisition target following the agreement between Zogenix (ZGNX +67.4%) and UCB under which the Belgian drugmaker offered to acquire the U.S.-based pharma company in a $1.9B deal.
- The large pharma companies have increasingly turned to epilepsy with a strong interest, the publication noted, pointing to UCB's previous acquisition of Engage Therapeutics and a licensing deal between Takeda (NYSE:TAK) and Ovid Therapeutics (OVID -0.2%).
- Xenon (NASDAQ:XENE) with a market cap of only $1.5B is a “name to watch in this space going forward,” Dealreporter said, predicting more future acquisitions in the area of epilepsy.
- Amid Very Bullish views from analysts, Xenon (XENE) has well outperformed Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.