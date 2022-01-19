Robinhood stock dips after Revolut starts stock trading app in U.S.

Jan. 19, 2022 10:52 AM ETMS, SCHW, HOODBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor11 Comments

Unrecognizable Businesswoman Looking at Stock Charts on her Mobile Phone

FreshSplash/iStock via Getty Images

  • Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock slips 1.9% after U.K.-based banking app Revolut launches commission-free stock trading in the U.S., putting it in direct competition with online brokerages Robinhood, Charles Schwab (SCHW -0.5%), and Morgan Stanley's (MS +2.6%) E*Trade.
  • The app lets users trade in U.S. stocks and ETFs by investing as little as $1 and allows the trading of fractional shares, the company said on its website. Revolut introduced its banking app in the U.S. in March 2020 and received a U.S. broker-dealer license in September, Reuters reported.
  • The new product is part of its aspiration to become a so-called "superapp" where users can manage all aspects of their money. The company was valued at ~$33B when it conducted an investment round in July.
  • Previously (Sept. 21), CNBC reported that Revolut was set to launch stock trading for U.S. customers soon.
