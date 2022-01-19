Airbus to hire 6,000 new personnel in first part of 2022
Jan. 19, 2022 10:56 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSY)EADSFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) says it plans to hire 6K people worldwide across its aerospace, helicopter and defense and space units in the first part of 2022, as the company gears up for growth in response to strong signs of a post-COVID recovery.
- Airbus scaled back aircraft programs by about a third in April 2020, triggering a wave of job cuts, and the company has shed ~9K positions since 2019.
- The move indicates a growing sense of optimism at Airbus that the aviation industry finally is emerging from the crisis after several setbacks.
- Airbus said earlier this month that it delivered 611 commercial aircraft in 2021, above its full-year target of 600 as well as the 566 jets delivered in 2020.