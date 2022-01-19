Will Intuitive Surgical maintain EPS beat run in Q4?
Jan. 19, 2022 11:05 AM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)BDX, ZBHBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (-64.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (+15.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ISRG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- On Jan. 12 the company reported preliminary Q4 and 2021 results. 4Q21 preliminary revenue is estimated to be $1.55B (+17% Y/Y), and full-year revenue to be $5.71B (+31% Y/Y). Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2021 is $5.72B.
- In addition, the company expects 19% Y/Y growth in its global da Vinci procedures for 4Q21.
- Intuitive Surgical anticipates worldwide da Vinci procedures to increase ~11% to 15% in 2022 as compared to 2021.
- The company's stock rose +1.04% on Oct. 20, the day after it reported its Q3 results on Oct. 19 post-market.
- The maker of da Vinci Surgical Systems recorded ~$1.4B in revenue and $1.16 adjusted EPS for the quarter exceeding the analyst expectations for the 10th consecutive quarter.
- In December 2021, Goldman Sachs added Intuitive Surgical to the firm’s conviction list, citing a potential launch of its multiport system in Q1. Intuitive stands alongside Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) as a top large-cap pick in the space.
- In November 2021, UBS highlighted its picks for the healthcare sector where Intuitive made the cut. The firm said that on "a global basis penetration remains low compared to potential applications for robotic surgery. Intuitive is expanding its range of applications for Da Vinci, and rolling out newer, less invasive platforms."