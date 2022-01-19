Kohl's nears high on report of retaining Goldman after activist push

Jan. 19, 2022

  • Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) neared session highs, up about 6%, at least partly after a report that the company retained Goldman Sachs following an activist push from Marcellum Advisors.
  • TheDeal.com reported the retention of Goldman after Marcellum reiterated a call for board changes at the company or a potential sale. The activist investor has also told the retailer that there are potential acquirers that have shown interest in the company.
  • Reuters yesterday separately reported that Acacia Research(NASDAQ:ACTG) is said to have expressed interest in buying Kohl's. Acacia would likely be the lead investor with backing from Jeff Smith's Starboard Value.
  • TheDeal.com article didn't appear to specify if Goldman was hired as adviser or more for an activist defense.
  • The board potential challenge comes as Macellum and some other hedge funds threatened a proxy fight last year, though in April Kohl’s announces that it entered into a settlement agreement with a group of investors, including Macellum Advisors.
  • The Macellum push also comes after activist fund Engine Capital last month sent a letter to Kohl's, pushing the department store chain to sell itself or to separate its e-commerce business.
