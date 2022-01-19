Biodesix in pact with PierianDx for lung cancer diagnostics

  • Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) has partnered with PierianDx to improve clinical interpretations for mutations detected by the company’s newly approved GeneStrat NGS genomic test.
  • Accordingly, Biodesix (BDSX) will utilize the PierianDx platform to deliver clear, up-to-date interpretations for mutations identified by the GeneStrat test, a blood-based test for tumor profiling in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The physicians use the test results to guide personalized treatment strategies and monitor lung cancer.
  • “Partnering with PierianDx not only helps to deliver rapid results to physicians, but it also gives them information that can be easily interpreted and actioned, supporting them in providing precision care for their patients,” Biodesix (BDSX) CEO Scott Hutton remarked.
