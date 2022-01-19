Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares slide 15%, completely erasing last week's 76% post-IPO pop 's

Jan. 19, 2022 1:30 PM ETCerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. (NASDAQ:CISO) shares slid below their IPO price Wednesday as the stock continued to give up gains made during its Nasdaq debut last Friday.
  • Shares of the cyber-security consulting group were down 15% at $4.26 at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET.
  • On Jan. 13, Cerberus priced its initial public offering of 2M shares at $5 per share, raising gross proceeds of $10M.
  • The stock, which had been traded over-the-counter, held an uplisting IPO to the Nasdaq last Friday, opening at $7.23 per share and soaring to $8.78 before closing at $5.42.
  • Shares had closed at $5.03 on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
