Qiagen ticks higher on renewed takeover speculation
Jan. 19, 2022 11:26 AM ETQIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) ticked up 1.6% on report that bioMerieux is said to be still interested in a deal with the company.
- A deal may valued Qiagen (QGEN) at EURO 54 a share, according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert. BioMerieux is speculated to have financing in place with three banks for a potential transaction.
- The latest news comes after a Betaville report last month that bioMerieux had lined up advisors and bank financing for a proposal for the diagnostics company.
- Bloomberg originally reported in earlier November that Qiagen (QGEN) attracted the buyout interest of French diagnostics company bioMérieux.