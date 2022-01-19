Lucid Group rallies with PIPE lockup expiration in rear-view mirror
Jan. 19, 2022 11:28 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lucid Group (LCID +4.0%) is one of the top gainers in the electric vehicle sector as the lockup date for a large percentage of PIPE investors passes without any fireworks.
- Most notably, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund is anticipated to stay long Lucid with a joint venture expected to be set up to help the electric vehicle maker build a local plant in 2025 or 2026. Jeddah and Neom are two cities in Saudi Arabia being discussed as potential sites for the Lucid plant.
- Lucid Group landed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with the PIPE lockup expiration seen removing a potential overhang on shares.