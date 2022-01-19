Citizens Financial Q4 earnings helped by strong capital markets; sees NII down in Q1

Jan. 19, 2022 11:30 AM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Citizens bank sign on the building in Pittsburgh PA, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Q4 earnings featured "record Capital Markets revenue, strong loan growth, good expense management, and pristine credit," said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun.
  • Nevertheless, CFG stock falls 1.6% in late morning trading as bank stocks exhibit weakness with higher-than-expected expenses denting some Q4 earnings at some banks.
  • For Q1 2022, the bank expects net interest income to fall ~1% from Q4, partly offset by the benefit of loan growth; average loans up 2-3%; non-interest income down 8%-12% on decline in capital markets and seasonal impacts; non-interest expense up ~6% on seasonal impacts and full-quarter effect from JMP Group acquisition; net charge-offs broadly stable; and ~9.75% CET1 ratio including HSBC acquisition.
  • For FY2022, Citizens Financial (CFG) expects:o Net interest income to rise 3%-5%, or up high single digits, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans; o Average loan growth in mid-single digits, up high single digits ex-PPP; o Non-interest income up 4%-7% due to strength in Capital Markets and Wealth offsetting decline in mortgage fees; o Non-interest expense up 5%-6%, or less than 3% when excluding the impact for Commercial fee-based acquisitions in H2 2021; o Net charge-offs broadly stable to down slightly and provision expense less than net charge-offs; and o To maintain CET1 ratio within 9.75%-10.0% targeted range.
  • Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari notes that Citizens' Q4 core EPS of $1.26 exceeds the consensus of $1.14 on higher non-interest income and lower loan loss provision, partly offset by lower net interest income and higher expenses.
  • Expenses missed, rising 2.3% from Q3 vs. Pancari's estimate of 1%, partly due to higher incentive compensation from better capital markets revenue performance.
  • Q4 underlying pre-provision net revenue of $710M increased from $671M in Q3, reflecting strong Capital Markets results, but fell from $737M in Q4 2020.
  • Provision for credit losses were a benefit of $25M vs. a benefit of $33M in Q3 and cost of $124M in Q4 2020. Net charge-off ratio was stable Q/Q at 14 basis points.
  • Earlier, Citizens Financial non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.13.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.