Citizens Financial Q4 earnings helped by strong capital markets; sees NII down in Q1
Jan. 19, 2022 11:30 AM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Q4 earnings featured "record Capital Markets revenue, strong loan growth, good expense management, and pristine credit," said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun.
- Nevertheless, CFG stock falls 1.6% in late morning trading as bank stocks exhibit weakness with higher-than-expected expenses denting some Q4 earnings at some banks.
- For Q1 2022, the bank expects net interest income to fall ~1% from Q4, partly offset by the benefit of loan growth; average loans up 2-3%; non-interest income down 8%-12% on decline in capital markets and seasonal impacts; non-interest expense up ~6% on seasonal impacts and full-quarter effect from JMP Group acquisition; net charge-offs broadly stable; and ~9.75% CET1 ratio including HSBC acquisition.
- For FY2022, Citizens Financial (CFG) expects:o Net interest income to rise 3%-5%, or up high single digits, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans; o Average loan growth in mid-single digits, up high single digits ex-PPP; o Non-interest income up 4%-7% due to strength in Capital Markets and Wealth offsetting decline in mortgage fees; o Non-interest expense up 5%-6%, or less than 3% when excluding the impact for Commercial fee-based acquisitions in H2 2021; o Net charge-offs broadly stable to down slightly and provision expense less than net charge-offs; and o To maintain CET1 ratio within 9.75%-10.0% targeted range.
- Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari notes that Citizens' Q4 core EPS of $1.26 exceeds the consensus of $1.14 on higher non-interest income and lower loan loss provision, partly offset by lower net interest income and higher expenses.
- Expenses missed, rising 2.3% from Q3 vs. Pancari's estimate of 1%, partly due to higher incentive compensation from better capital markets revenue performance.
- Q4 underlying pre-provision net revenue of $710M increased from $671M in Q3, reflecting strong Capital Markets results, but fell from $737M in Q4 2020.
- Provision for credit losses were a benefit of $25M vs. a benefit of $33M in Q3 and cost of $124M in Q4 2020. Net charge-off ratio was stable Q/Q at 14 basis points.
- Earlier, Citizens Financial non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.13.