ESSA Pharma begins dosing of EPI-7386 in phase 1/2 prostate cancer study
Jan. 19, 2022 11:33 AM ETESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX), ALPMY, ALPMFPFEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 1/2 study of its lead product candidate EPI-7386, in combination with Astellas Pharma's (OTCPK:ALPMF) and Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) enzalutamide (sold as XTANDI), in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
- The company said in the initial phase 1 portion the doses of each drug will be adjusted followed by a phase 2 portion where the single agent enzalutamide is compared to the combination of enzalutamide and EPI-7386.
- "Combining our two therapies will simultaneously target both ends of the androgen receptor. In preclinical models, we have seen that combining EPI-7386 with current antiandrogens can lead to deeper and broader inhibition of androgen biology," said ESSA CEO David Parkinson.
- The phase 1 study is expected to enroll up to 30 patients with mCRPC who have not yet been treated with second-generation antiandrogen therapies. The phase 2 study is expected to enroll 120 patients.