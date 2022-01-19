ESSA Pharma begins dosing of EPI-7386 in phase 1/2 prostate cancer study

Jan. 19, 2022 11:33 AM ETESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX), ALPMY, ALPMFPFEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Doctor doing research in lab during COVID-19

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 1/2 study of its lead product candidate EPI-7386, in combination with Astellas Pharma's (OTCPK:ALPMF) and Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) enzalutamide (sold as XTANDI), in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
  • The company said in the initial phase 1 portion the doses of each drug will be adjusted followed by a phase 2 portion where the single agent enzalutamide is compared to the combination of enzalutamide and EPI-7386.
  • "Combining our two therapies will simultaneously target both ends of the androgen receptor. In preclinical models, we have seen that combining EPI-7386 with current antiandrogens can lead to deeper and broader inhibition of androgen biology," said ESSA CEO David Parkinson.
  • The phase 1 study is expected to enroll up to 30 patients with mCRPC who have not yet been treated with second-generation antiandrogen therapies. The phase 2 study is expected to enroll 120 patients.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.