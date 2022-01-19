LiveOne reports 35% growth in annual paid subscribers, sees FY revenue ahead of consensus

Jan. 19, 2022 11:33 AM ETLiveOne, Inc. (LVO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • LiveOne (LVO -3.5%) ended CY21 with 1.35M+ paid subscribers, which is 34.5% higher Y/Y; it has 699K+ total new LiveOne members.
  • The company added 100+ new blue chip sponsors during the year.
  • LiveOne's wholly owned subsidiary PodcastOne had record metrics of 2.48B+ podcast downloads; 33 new podcast shows joined the PodcastOne network consisting of 18 new shows and 15 existing shows that migrated to the PodcastOne platform.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2021, LiveOne had ~$14M in cash.
  • The company is implementing further cost and expense reductions from both operations and corporate overhead which is likely to increase the earlier implemented $5.6M of annual cost savings to an estimated $14M+ annually.
  • LiveOne reaffirmed its intention to repurchase up to 2M shares.
  • Outlook: The company expects to report positive adj. EBITDA in Q1 fiscal 2023 ending June 30, 2022. For FY22, revenue is estimated to be between $112 and $113.5M compared to analysts consensus estimates of $111.22M. For FY23, revenue is seen between $120 and $140M.
