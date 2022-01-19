Valneva extends losses as EU regulator awaits more data on COVID-19 shot
Jan. 19, 2022 11:41 AM ETValneva SE (VALN)DVAXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Valneva (VALN -3.7%) ADRs are trading lower for the fifth straight session after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that it was awaiting more data on the company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- VLA2001, the company's whole virus, inactivated vaccine, is based on the CpG 1018 adjuvant, supplied by Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX).
- “We are waiting for some additional data” on Valneva’s vaccine, Marco Cavaleri, the EMA’s head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy, said Tuesday afternoon Bloomberg reports.
- The EMA “would be able to progress this review in the coming months and possibly come up with an authorization not too far from now,” he added, noting that the agency could not give a timeline for the vaccine’s regulatory clearance.
- In December, Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) announced that the EMA had started a rolling review of the vaccine candidate currently undergoing studies in Europe. The European Commission has already contracted to buy 60M doses of VLA2001 over two years.
- Valneva (VALN) shares plunged on Monday in solidarity with a broader selloff among COVID-19 vaccine makers after an early study from Israel indicated that a second booster shot was unlikely to be effective against the Omicron variant.