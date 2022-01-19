Gold Resources rallies after Q4 production results
Jan. 19, 2022 11:48 AM ETGold Resource Corporation (GORO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Gold Resources (GORO +8.2%) gains after reporting FY 2021 sales totaling 22.6K oz. of gold and 1.06M oz. of silver for 37.5K gold equiv. oz.
- For Q4 sales totaled 9.85K gold equiv. oz., including 6.1K oz. of gold and 287.8K oz. of silver.
- President and CEO Allen Palmiere says he is particularly pleased with the results of the Don David mine and Aquila Resources acquisition, also noting that the company's Mexican operation still achieved the high end of guidance for gold production despite COVID-19 impediments.
- Gold Resources' Q3 gold equiv. production totaled 9,170 oz., but shares have since closed as high as $2.27 before dropping recently to as low as $1.50.